Barn considered total loss after fire in Dodge County

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

REESEVILLE, Wis. — A barn is considered a total loss after a fire in Dodge County.

According to the Reeseville Fire Department, crews were called to W10409 Highway I around 7:40 P.M. Friday night.

Fire Chief Nic Gay said upon arrival the barn was engulfed in flames and a nearby shed was also on fire.

Initial reports said that four people were accounted for as they went back into the barn to rescue animals, according to firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, everyone made it out safely.

Officials said the barn was full of hay and combined with the hot weather and wind made it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire.

Crews from multiple departments were on scene for about five hours.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from Clyman, Lowell, Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Beaver Dam, Columbus, Mashall, Waterloo, Johnson Cree and Lake Mills assisted with the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments