Barbara Olson

by Obituaries

Barbara Olson, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at UW Hospital. She was born on Dec. 26, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Culp) Sundbakken. Barbara graduated from LaFollette High School in 1975.

If there was one word to describe Barb, it was SELFLESS. Barb had unwavering dedication to her family’s wellbeing, especially in regard to her mother, Betty, and younger sister, Brenda. At her core, Barb was a caregiver.

Beyond her commitment to her family, Barb also had an outstanding work ethic. She worked for Stoughton Hospital as nursing staff for 15+ years, was an owner of two businesses in Stoughton with her, then, husband Rick Olson of 27 years, and later worked for Uniroyal Products. During the years prior to Barb’s passing, she worked as a supervisor for 12+ years at Walmart on Madison’s east side. Barb and Rick had one daughter, Taryn, in 1980.

Above all, Barb was a wonderful mother.

Barb will be missed dearly and survived by her daughter, Taryn Olson; mother, Betty; sisters, Bonnie Ruenger, Becky Cramer, and Brenda Sundbakken; aunt, Carolyn Culp; nephews, Shane, Kent and Drew; and nieces, Brandee and Bobbi Lynn. She was preceded in death by father, Robert.

A memorial service will be held at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Barb’s name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.