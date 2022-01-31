Barbara Meylor Zaffino

Mineral Point – Barbara Meylor Zaffino, age 93, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Barb was born on July 25, 1928 in Mifflin, WI to Carson and Maye Jinkins. She married Marvin “Red” Meylor on February 1, 1948 and they raised six children in Mineral Point. After Red passed away in 1992, she married Frank Zaffino on January 25, 1994.

Family was Barb’s pride and joy and the center of Barb’s life. She love dancing, a good brandy old fashioned and making Grandma Barb’s famous chocolate chip cookies. Early in the COVID pandemic, her grandchildren held a virtual contest to see who could make the best version of Grandma Barb’s cookies. Her youngest granddaughter won. She also enjoyed her annual winter month-long trip to Florida to visit her daughter Jean and her family.

Barb is survived by her children Joanne (Larry) Ross, Jerry (Deb) Meylor, Jean (Steve) Mishler, Judy (Doug) Pelton, Jeffery (Birgitta) Meylor and daughter-in-law Mary Meylor; her step children Rosemary Lattz, Mary Jo (Tom) Keiser, Diane Rogers, Butch (Karen) Zaffino, Phillip (Tamara) Zaffino, Mike (Robbin) Zaffino and Vickie (Tim) Rogers; her grandchildren Kelley McCann, Kari Cahn, Cory Ross, Jamey Ross, Danielle Lindsey, Erica Meylor, Brittany Strigel, Andera Anderson, Maria Curtin, Shane Carey, Kyle Carey, Keaton Carey, Marissa Kaim, Jenna Meylor, Rachel Meylor; 11 step grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husbands Marvin and Frank, her oldest son Jim Meylor, her daughter-in-law Becky and her step daughter Frances.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville (due to renovation at St. Mary’s). Fr. David Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Mineral Point. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Thursday at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville.

Masks are required for your time inside funeral home and church.

There will be a luncheon following the burial at the Mineral Point American Legion Hall.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed thru the St Mary & Paul’s Church Facebook page starting at 10:50 a.m. on the link below:

http://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Congregation-of-St-Marys-St-Pauls-113542338679461/

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Mineral Point Fire Department or the Mineral Point Rescue Squad.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Mineral Point Care Center who have lovingly cared for mom for the last 4 years.

Rest in Peace Mom / Grandma Barb. We love you.

