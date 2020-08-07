Barbara Louise Tomas

MADISON – Barbara Louise Tomas, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph and Elderay (Serstad) Torgeson.

Barbara graduated from Wisconsin High School and attended UW-Madison. She married Clifford Tomas on April 26, 1958, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. After raising five children, she worked in admissions and as a switchboard operator at Methodist Hospital which became Madison General and is now called, Meriter Hospital. Barbara was a member of the Madison Civic Chorus, Madison Opera where she volunteered in costumes and props, and the Madison Amputee Support Group. She also volunteered her time at the Madison Civic Center and for the Wisconsin Public Television auctions. Barbara enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper, watching public television and working on embroidery projects. Most importantly, she loved being involved with her children and her grandchildren’s lives.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Carol (Randy) Zwickey and Amy (Todd) Wolf; sons, Douglas Tomas and Phillip Tomas; son-in-law, Mitch Stein; granddaughters, Sarah (Dusty) Seifert and Amber Wolf; grandsons, Eric Wolf and Troy Wolf; great-granddaughter, Adalynn Seifert; and great-grandson, Lane Seifert. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Clifford; parents; daughter, Beth Stein; sister, Kathy LaBelle; and brother, Jon Torgeson.

A private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Barbara’s name to Madison Opera or PBS Wisconsin.

Barbara’s family would like to thank Dr. Albert Musa with SSM Health, Maggie with SSM Home Health, and the staff at Fountainhead Home for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

