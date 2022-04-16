Barbara Jo Stenner

Barbara Jo Stenner, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Prairie du Sac on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 21, 1962 to the late Clarence and Lyla (Retz) Schabacker. Barb attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. After high school, she became a mother to Jessica and Jack. She later returned to school and studied bookkeeping and accounting. Barb enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac and frequently enjoyed to volunteer her time at the church. Barb will be remembered for her generous heart and willingness to help others.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Jessica Snake and her children, Alex Marian-Snake McIntosh and Emma Heiking; her son, Jack (Stormy) Snake and their children, Logan and River; Barb’s siblings, David Allan Schabacker of Rochelle, Il., Carol Jean Chitwood of Dodgeville, Susan Elizabeth (Kenneth) Simons of Sycamore,Il., Tom Schabacker of Troy Township, Ruth Ann (Gary) Neubauer of WestPoint Township, Roy Jon Schabacker of Troy Township and Karen (Fred) McIntosh of Mazomanie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held with inurnment in the Harrisburg Cemetery.

