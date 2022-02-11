Barbara Jean Suchomel

by Obituaries

Barbara Jean Suchomel, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Oakwood Village Assisted Living with assistance from Agrace Hospice.

She was born in Madison on September 25, 1937 to Morris and Anna (Austin) Ellestad. Barbara married Reuben Suchomel on September 17, 1955 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. Following a lengthy career in the grocery business mentored in the beginning by Emden Schey, she worked and retired from Mechanical Systems Inc (MSI) to care for her husband when he needed her most.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Tracey (Rick) Hensen of Fox Lake and a son, Scott (Nichole) Suchomel of Combined Locks, WI, 2 grandchildren, Brock (Laura) Hensen of Madison and Haley (Jake) Riederer of Milford MI, 2 great-grandchildren, Neil and Jack Hensen, three sisters, Deloris (Eugene) Starker, Mary J. Dunn-Steele, June Handeland and her brother Rick (Paulette) Ellestad, and two grand-dogs Mocha and Peanut (Scott).

Barb dearly loved the home on Bird Street that she and Reuben built and raised their family. Barb was able to reside there until she passed. The last few months she temporarily resided at Oakwood Village (Seasons) where she received top notch care from the Oakwood and Agrace Hospice staff who worked extra hard thru staff shortages to provide excellent, compassionate care. She had a very special place in her heart for her caregiver Robert, Nurse Sandy and Lou who sang to her often.

The family is so appreciative of the care and support of so many. A special thank you to Barb’s closest life-long friend Tecky. They bowled side by side for many years and Teck was still there at Mom’s side in her final days. She loved and trusted Dr. Leslie Coert and Dr. Noelle LoConte.

We will all miss Gramma Barb’s smile and fondly remember the casino trips with her sisters and Teck, fishing trips with Rube and friends, weekends at Irwin’s cottage, monopoly games with Brock and Haley, hugs from her beloved Neil and all the good times of her life.

She was preceded in death by, and now reunited with, her husband, Rube.

A private, family service will be held.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.