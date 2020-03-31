Barbara Jean Shunk

VERONA – Barbara Jean Shunk, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on October 8, 1938 in Madison WI, to Laurance and Helen (Ninedorf) Normington. She had 4 siblings; James (Rita), Priscilla (Ed) Brown, Richard, Steve (Chris).

Barb married Robert T. Shunk on Sept. 1, 1956. She was the love of his life and they raised 6 kids; Bob (Nicole), Ricci (Rita), Larry, Jamie (Bill) Martin and David (Mary). Her 6th child was her adopted granddaughter Kayla. She loved all her children equally and unconditionally and enjoyed each moment and memory she made with them. These treasured memories are what will carry us through in our grief and give us stories to share and pass on to the next generation. She was also a loving grandmother to 14 grandkids and 23 great grandkids. Barb also helped raise 3 other family members; Porky, Sheila and Todd.

In her caregiving years, she lovingly took care of her mother, her mother-in-law and her husband. She believed in always having an open-door policy for kids to come to her home, she was always giving of herself. When her husband Bob was alive, they loved to go camping, bowling and dancing while also having the family over for spaghetti dinners to watch the football game.

Preceded in death by her parents, Laurance and Helen Normington; brothers, James and Richard; in-laws, Laverne and Lorraine Shunk; loving husband, Robert “Bob”; brother-in-laws, Ed Brown and Harold Heidi; and sister-in-law, Carol Shunk.

We the family wish to thank the Staff of the Agrace Hospice care team especially Lindsey and Holly for their great loving care of our mother. They made her laugh and smile with each visit and she couldn’t wait until the next time to see them.

Angels come to us in many forms and Barbara was one of them; we are so thankful to be her family and to have had these fleeting moments with her. Mom your loving and caring life lessons will live on in us forever. We hope our Lord has a Rose garden for you filled with Lilies of the Valley and Irises. Each bloom of the rose is our hearts filling with your love. Thank You for everything you did for us mom and we will miss you until we see you again in Heaven.

Due to the Coronavirus a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.