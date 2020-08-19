Barbara Jane Dresser

Barbara J. Dresser, (Gomma) age 94, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, graduated peacefully on August 13, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI.

Barbara was born on August 4, 1926, in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Larson) Fritz. She was preceded in death by the love of her life James Robert Dresser (Boppa), whom she met at one of her birthday parties. He came gallantly riding his steed over the hill from Taliesin in his chartreuse shirt, hair flowing, and eyes fixed on her. Though their courtship was short, Frank Lloyd Wright walked her down the aisle and gave her away in marriage to James. Their love was incredibly strong, sweet and everlasting.

Barbara and James (Gomma and Boppa) loved to travel and visited many countries together. Her favorite colors were deep purple, fuchsia, and turquoise, and she also loved owls and jewelry. She had both a vast owl and beautiful jewelry collection that she amassed over the years, and she could tell you where each piece came from as well as its history. She enjoyed being a businesswoman – owning several gift shops throughout her life, and she always shared a smile and cheerful “hello, and where are you from?” Her optimistic and friendly attitude far surpassed her small stature, and she could strike up a conversation with anyone.

Barbara is survived by her 3 children Hansina (Mike) Bendell; Stephanie Scheer; and Jamie (Chuck) Hegel; grandchildren Michele (Tom); Daniel (Dawn); Gabriel (Jill); Tianna (Scott); Eli (Casey); Stephanie (Aaron); Olivia (Hakan); Tia; and her 15 1/2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions made to The Hyde Cemetery (c/o W. McCutchin, 727 Chapel Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533 are welcomed.