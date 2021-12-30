Barbara J. Steele

by Obituaries

Barbara J. Steele, 46, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home.

Barbara was born on July 3, 1975 in Madison, daughter of Gene Krause and JoAnn (Tucker) Mitchell.

Barbara graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1994. She worked for many years at Kraft Oscar Meyer in Madison until they closed and then worked for East West Wisconsin in Whitewater.

Barbara is survived by her mother, JoAnn Mitchell of Watertown; sister, Jennifer (John) Klingman of Watertown and nephews, Devon and Dameon Klingman of Watertown.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Krause; uncle, Dale Krause and her grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

