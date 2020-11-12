Barbara J. Smiley

Site staff by Site staff

Barbara J. Smiley, 77, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Barb was born on November 20, 1942, daughter of the late John and Ruth (McGuire) Smiley.

She worked for many years at Opportunities Inc. She enjoyed dogs and spending time with people.

Barb is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Smith and Betty Smiley and her brother, John Smiley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reflections Adult Daycare in Fort Atkinson.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com