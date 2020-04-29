Barbara J. McArdle

MADISON – Barbara J. McArdle, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center.

She was born on June 10, 1932, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of T. Grant and Margaret (Cherrey) Anderson.

Barbara graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1950. She married William J. McArdle on March 4, 1954. Together they had five children. Barbara lost her beloved husband when she was just 31. Barbara was an incredibly strong, independent woman. With five, somewhat unruly kids age nine and under to care for, she decided to go to college when her youngest child started kindergarten. Barbara was the proud recipient of a William T. Evjue Foundation Scholarship. Her heart was in Political Science, but with a family to feed, she chose to become a Business Education teacher. Barbara graduated with honors from UW Whitewater in 1971 and returned to Shullsburg shortly after to teach at the high school. She went on to get her Masters Degree in education at UW-Madison. Barbara was a great teacher and made a lasting impact on many students’ lives. She retired from teaching in 1991 and shortly thereafter moved to Madison. After retirement, she volunteered at Meriter Hospital for 15 years. Barbara loved to travel and was proud to reach her goal of traveling to all seven continents. She had a strength and determination to not only provide for her children, but to set a positive example for them. Mom, we respect you, admire you, and love you. We hope you are finally at peace and happily reunited with Dad!

Barbara is survived by her sister, Carole Getgood; her son, William “Mick” (Cheryl) McArdle; four daughters, Lauren (Murray) Sheridan, Kerrin (Rory) Rhinesmith, Kathy (Craig) Woerth and Carolyn (Bob) Arndorfer; two step-daughters, Debra (David) Hogue and Jeanette “Dede” Koenig; nine grandchildren, Shannon McArdle, Caitlyn (Joshua) Warner, Murray Sheridan III, Luke Rhinesmith, William Rhinesmith, Breanna Rhinesmith, Angela (Adam Circe) Bahr, Greg Arndorfer and Emily Arndorfer; two step- grandchildren, Phillip Hogue and Patrick (Crystal) Hogue; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Elaine Boardman and Marilyn McArdle; and brother-in-law, Richard McArdle; as well as her treasured cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, T. Grant Anderson, Margaret “Peg” and Arthur “Pa” Hicks; son-in-law, Dale Koenig; and great-grandchild, Elizabeth Warner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates as they become available.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 700 S. Park St, Madison, WI 53715 or visit www.stmarysfoundation.org and designate the gift to “St. Mary’s Care Center Greatest Need” or The Shullsburg Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 733, Monroe, WI 53566.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Care Center and SSM Health and Home Hospice for their loving care of Barbara.

