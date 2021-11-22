Barbara Hansberry

by Obituaries

Barbara (Barb) Hansberry, age 58, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Agrace hospice Care in Fitchburg.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of James and Marvel (Mert) Hansberry of Sun Prairie.

Barb grew up in East Bristol, where she helped with the family run grocery store and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked playing the piano, along with the organ for church. She will be remembered also through the various pieces of art she created in which she given to her family over the years. She was a very talented and will be greatly missed.

Barb leaves behind her daughters, Alicia (Mathew) Lindeman of Monticello, and Cailyn Karasek (Kale Prothero) of Sun Prairie; sister, Sandy (Rod) Rindy, brother Steve (Molly) Hansberry; granddaughters, Kylah and Samantha; Aunt Elizabeth (Ronald) Roberts of LaFarge. Uncle Frank (Gail) Hansberry of Madison along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marvel Hansberry and brother, Tom J. Hansberry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol with Father Jarod Holzuter presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Agrace, Juvenile Diabetes, or St Joseph’s

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

