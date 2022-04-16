Barbara H. Gabris

by Obituaries

DeForest, WI – Barbara H Gabris, age 78, was born November 7, 1943, in Portage, WI and passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis.

Her parents were Charles and Meta Thomas of Wisconsin Dells. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Chester (Chet) Gabris, two sons Jeff (Julie) Gabris of Poynette, WI, Timothy (Rebecca) Gabris of Maryland Heights, MO, and three grandchildren Ilan, Seraphina, and Bella. Additional family includes her sister Beverly (Lee) Steffen, brother Ron (Gail) Thomas and Kevin Thomas, along with sister-in-law Ollie (John) Kincaid, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Meta Thomas, sisters-in-law Elizabeth Brunn and Edna Kelly, and brothers-in-law Al Gabris and Herb Brunn.

She was a long-time member of United in Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville, WI. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting flowers, and finding unique treasures.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, Deforest, WI from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 4560 County Road DM, Morrisonville, WI on Friday, April 22 at 11:00 am with Pastor Peter Heide officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to services. Burial will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser, WI.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or Samaritans Purse Ukraine Crisis.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.