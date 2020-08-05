Barbara A. Wyss

Barbara A. Wyss, age 92, of Monroe, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Barb was born on April 27, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Herman Fritz Jr. and Myrtle Karlen. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. Barb and Daniel F. Wyss were married on March 17, 1950 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. She and Dan farmed on the Fritz home farm in Jefferson Township for 49 years.

Barb’s granddaughter is the 7th generation to farm the land. Barb also worked seasonally at the Swiss Colony for 40 years. She was a long time member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she was active in the Naomi Circle, Ladies Aid, and the Altar guild. She was a 72 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, 68 year member of the Green County Homemakers, Monroe Questers, and a lifetime member of the Green County Historical Society.

An avid golfer, Barb belonged to Windy Acres, Monroe Country Club, and enjoyed traveling with a foursome of friends who played various courses in Wisconsin and Illinois. She had a love of card playing, especially Bridge, Yass, and Euchre. She enjoyed playing in several bridge clubs and euchre tournaments. Barb also volunteered at the National Cheese Museum for several years. Barb’s biggest joy in life was her family who she loved dearly.

She is survived by three children, Macy (Bob) Hyland, Randy (Pam) Wyss, all of Monroe, and Gary (Holly) Wyss of Butte, Montana; seven grandchildren, Bradley Stewart, Tara Greely, Chesney Stewart, Theresa Habeck, Stephanie Wyss, Molly Archie, and Andrew Wyss; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan, on March 11, 1999; and a sister, Adah Jones.