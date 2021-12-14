Barbara A. Wackershauser

by Obituaries

Barbara Ann Stewart Wackershauser, 89 of Platteville Wisconsin passed away gracefully on Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Platteville Wisconsin.

Family funeral services will be Thursday December 23rd, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Barb was born October 1st 1932 in Richland Center Wisconsin to Fredrick and Virginia (Fritz) Mitchell. Barb was united to William “Bill” Stewart on November 3rd, 1951. Together they raised a family. In addition to raising her family, Barb had waitressed at the Hearthside hotel, and later she worked for LeMoines Shoes both in Platteville. Bill passed away in September of 1988. Barb was known for her awesome apple pies and especially her peanut butter bon bons which everyone in the family loved and snitched whenever possible!

Barb later met and married Joe Wackershauser. Barb and Joe married July 20, 1991 Together they built a house in Platteville. After a few years they moved to Prairie du Chein where they enjoyed spending time fishing on the river. Barb and Joe spent many a winter month at their home in Largo, Florida taking in the warm sunshine, spending time going places and playing cards with Barbs’ brother Fred and his wife Polly.

More recent years found Barb and Joe spending all their time in Prairie du Chein where they still enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Family gatherings were a delight to Barb as she watched how all of her children , grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grew up. In recent months Barb and Joe moved back to Platteville to be closer to family.

Barb is survived by her husband, Joe, her children Mike (Marcia) Stewart of Platteville, Jan (Steve) Trentz of Prairie du Chein, Chuck (Cheryl Cullum) Stewart of Asbury Iowa, and Kelly (Sheri) Stewart of Platteville. Joe’s children Marcia (Bruce) Keys of Chippewa Falls, Tom Wackershauser, and Dave (Lorraine) Wackershauser both of Platteville. Grandchildren Jessica (Mickey) Wright, Josh (Katie) Trentz, Zachary (Rachel) Stewart, Samantha Stewart, and Alex (Danielle) Stewart, Brian (Helen) Stewart, Jeff (Guillermo) Stewart. Great grandchildren Payton, Talan and Jaxen Wright, Kinnley and Kambri Trentz and Evelyn Stewart.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred Mitchel, sister-in-law Polly Mitchell, sister-in-law Brenda Stewart, and daughter-in-law Diane Stewart.

The family would like thank Sienna Crest, St Croix Hospice and Edenbrook for the wonderful care given to Barb. Due to family services, the family requests no flowers.

