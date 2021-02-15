Barbara A. “Muff” Slinde

MADISON/MONONA – Barbara A. “Muff” Slinde, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at home.

She was born on June 20, 1934, in Madison.

Barbara married Gerald Slinde on Nov. 10, 1958. Barbara loved going to “therapy,” aka the casino.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Doreen Slinde; son, Jay Slinde; two grandchildren, Mark Slinde and Heather (Thiago) Desouza; a great-grandchild; very special nieces and nephews; and many friends who were like family. She loved you all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Slinde; parents, Norman and Ruth; sister, Elaine Bass; and brother-in-law, Bob (Bernadine) Slinde.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

