Baraboo woman celebrates 101st birthday with family via video chat

BARABOO, Wis. — Despite the ongoing pandemic, a Baraboo woman celebrated her 101st birthday with family from all over the country on Thursday.

Thanks to the video conferencing program Zoom, Millie Peterson was able to celebrate the major milestone by chatting with family members from around the country.

Peterson also enjoyed cake, fresh flowers and lots of birthday cards from family and friends.

The 101-year-old has lived at Meadow Ridge Senior Living four nearly eight years, according to a news release.

How cute is this?! A woman in Baraboo celebrated her 101 birthday by using #zoom to see her family. She looks so happy. I feel like I missed out by not being there ❤️👵🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eb3vgyzdXA — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) April 9, 2020

