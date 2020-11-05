Baraboo schools allowing families to choose instruction mode for students

BARABOO, Wis. — Starting next week, the School District of Baraboo will allow families to choose the preferred method of instruction for their student’s second half of the school year.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said families will receive a communication message from the district Monday.

Those who do not want to change their child’s current instructional model do not need to do anything further, as the district will continue offering in-person learning for five days a week for students in all grades.

Parents can select the “new” normal option, which would involve in-person classes and early release on Wednesday afternoons. Families can also opt to have all-virtual learning for a remote instruction model.

The district reassured families the schools will have safety measures in place, including a mask requirement.

The second half of the academic school year begins Jan. 25.

