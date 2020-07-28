Baraboo School District to allow families to choose between in-person, virtual learning

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo from Pexels

BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo Board of Education voted Monday night to move forward with the school district’s plan to let families choose between in-person and virtual learning for the upcoming school year.

Parents have until Aug. 7 to choose between the district’s “New” Normal and Virtual plans. Families will be asked their preferred method of learning again at the end of the second quarter.

“As conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are ever-changing, the Return To School Plan is fluid and will continue to be evaluated and updated in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Our goal is to balance the educational needs of our students with the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”

The “New” Normal plan includes students meeting in-person five days a week with early release on Wednesdays. The school district said social distancing and sanitation practices would be put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students would also have access to a device that would allow them to access virtual learning.

The Virtual plan includes synchronous and asynchronous learning, depending on the context of the lesson. The Facebook post said students will have access to support to encourage participation and engagement, but details were not shared.

In recent weeks, several other school districts have announced their decisions regarding school in the fall.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments