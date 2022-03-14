Baraboo police searching for missing teen, last seen Sunday night

by Kyle Jones

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are searching for a missing girl.

Police said Tempest Stone, 14, left her home on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket, and a blue backpack with the Disney character Stitch on it. She has maroon-colored hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Tempes, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Sauk County dispatcher at 608-356-4895.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.