Baraboo police chief on paid administrative leave

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BARABOO, Wis. — The chief of the Baraboo Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the city’s mayor.

Police Chief Mark Schauf was placed on leave Tuesday. It’s unclear how long the leave would last.

Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm was also unable to share the reason for the leave with News 3 Now.

Captain Rob Sinden is temporarily running the Baraboo Police Department, Mayor Palm said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.