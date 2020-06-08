Baraboo planning to hold fireworks show on Fourth of July

BARABOO, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many summer events to cancel and wait until next year, but Baraboo’s Fourth of July fireworks show will not be one of those events.

According to a Facebook post, the Festival Foods Fireworks Show will start at about 9:45 p.m. Similar to past years, the launch will be held east of Lincoln Avenue and behind the Meat Market.

Starting at about 8 p.m., organizers said there will be a medium-height firework shot about every 15 minutes to let people know if they are in a spot where they can see the fireworks.

There will be no ground show this year, and the Sauk County Fairgrounds will not be open for watching the fireworks.

Organizers are reminding the public to stay safe and follow public health guidelines during the pandemic:

practice social distancing

park in legal parking stalls

do not encroach on driveway entrances

any firework that “goes up and blows up” is illegal for personal use in Wisconsin

The fireworks will also air live on Baraboo cable channels 10 and 982, antenna channel 43 and on 99.7 MAX FM’s Facebook page.

More details will be available on the City of Baraboo’s Facebook page and Festival Foods Fireworks website.

