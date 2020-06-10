Baraboo offering free COVID-19 testing Friday

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo Fire and Baraboo District Ambulance Service will be conducting free COVID-19 testing Friday.

According to a news release, testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

Testing is free for anyone who does or does not have symptoms, and is not only for Baraboo residents.

Officials ask that those hoping to get testing call 608-477-3854 to set up a time.

The release said the test is not an antibody test.



