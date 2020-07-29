Baraboo moving ahead with possible mask mandate
BARABOO, Wis. — The City of Baraboo is moving ahead with a possible mask mandate.
The committee of the whole heard from residents Tuesday night.
In an upcoming council meeting, the council will be presented with the option for an ordinance with a monetary fine or a resolution which would encourage mask wearing without any enforcement. A date for the meeting has not been determined at this time.
Baraboo has a total of 114 COVID-19 cases, and 24 are still active. Sauk County as a whole has had 316 cases with 86 remaining active.
