Baraboo moving ahead with possible mask mandate

BARABOO, Wis. — The City of Baraboo is moving ahead with a possible mask mandate.

The committee of the whole heard from residents Tuesday night.

In an upcoming council meeting, the council will be presented with the option for an ordinance with a monetary fine or a resolution which would encourage mask wearing without any enforcement. A date for the meeting has not been determined at this time.

Baraboo has a total of 114 COVID-19 cases, and 24 are still active. Sauk County as a whole has had 316 cases with 86 remaining active.

