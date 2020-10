Prep Mania – Week 6

#5 Baraboo 45, Watertown 26

🚨Flyin' High🚨@BarabooFootbal1 makes it 3 straight and @LunaLar06638257 and company keep that Thunderbird offense hummin' #wisfb

(@RileyWeyh 👀👀👀) pic.twitter.com/WuIBGGi4yO

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 31, 2020