Baraboo man dies following tractor accident

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Baraboo man is dead after a tractor accident in Sauk County on Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were sent to County Road W in the town of Greenfield at 10:59 a.m. in response to the accident.

Officials said an investigation determined the 59-year-old man was driving a tractor on his property when he hit an overhead beam that caused the beam to land on him and his tractor. The man was found dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The release said the person’s name is being withheld at this time.

