Baraboo man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI parked car in roadway, fell asleep behind wheel, officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FREEDOM, Wis. — Law enforcement officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Baraboo man on suspicion of his fourth-offense OWI late Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. a WSP trooper found a vehicle parked in a lane of traffic on a curve on County Road PF near Mc Coy Road. When the trooper got closer, they found the driver, 31-year-old Kyle N. Cady, was asleep at the wheel.

The trooper noticed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Cady on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI.

