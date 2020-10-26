Baraboo man arrested on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI, drug charge

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Sauk County law enforcement officials arrested a man Friday after receiving reports that he was driving recklessly on County Highway A near Trap Shoot Road.

Around 5:53 p.m. the Sauk County Dispatch Center received a call reporting that the man, who was driving a red Nissan Altima, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic several times. He was also reportedly driving on the shoulder of the road.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Lake Delton. During the stop, officials identified the man as 51-year-old Michael Coder. According to an incident report, Coder had already had his license revoked.

Officials said Coder showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop. He was subsequently arrested for fourth-offense OWI. Coder was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony bail jumping and operating after revocation.

Coder was additionally cited for several traffic violations, officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.