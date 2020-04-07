Baraboo man arrested for 4th offense OWI after hit and run accident

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Michael I. Brooks, 61, was arrested Monday on suspicion of fourth operating while intoxicated after being involved in a hit and run accident.

Reedsburg Police were dispatched to a report of a minor accident near West Main Street and North Albert Avenue at 4:43 p.m., a release said.

One vehicle involved drove away from the scene and was found on the west side of Reedsburg.

Brooks was arrested on suspicion of OWI fourth offense, possession of controlled substance, hit and run-attended vehicle and felony bail jumping. He was cited for unsafe lane deviation.

No injuries were reported.

