Baraboo man arrested following vehicle chase that reached speeds over 100 mph

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Officers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Friday morning following a high speed chase.

Around 2:45 a.m., Lake Delton police asked the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to intercept a vehicle that was believed to be involved in recent burglaries. Police had recently spotted the vehicle on County Highway T near Levee Road in Sauk County.

Just before 3 a.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle, a black BMW four-door with no license plates, traveling eastbound on Levee Road.

The deputy tried stopping the vehicle, but the suspect sped up to 80 mph instead of stopping.

A Portage Police Department officer deployed stop spikes on the roadway, which the suspect then drove over.

As the chase continued into Portage, a tire came off the rim of the suspect’s vehicle. Despite the vehicle’s condition, the suspect continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.

The chase continued on Highway 33 and onto Tritz Road where the driver eventually pulled over.

Law enforcement officials detained a female passenger, and the male driver ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police conducted a K-9 search and arrested the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Uptagraw of Baraboo, a short time later.

Uptagraw was taken to the Columbia County Jail and charged with felony eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on a probation and parole warrant, according to a news release.

The Portage Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol helped the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

