Baraboo firefighters investigating fire at Baraboo zoo

by Matthew Clark

BARABOO, Wis. The Baraboo Fire Department is investigating a fire early Tuesday morning at the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and prevent any animals from getting hurt.

Officials have not released any other details.

Officials with the zoo posted on Facebook the zoo would be closed Tuesday, but was expected to be reopened on Wednesday.

