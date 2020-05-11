Bar/restaurant opens despite DHS order, owner said he worried about employees

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

A bar and restaurant outside Beaver Dam decided it was done waiting for the governor, opening its doors to customers this weekend.

The bar, 6th Gear, was closed on Monday to clean and restock supplies. Workers said they sold out of food when a few hundred, by their estimate, came through over the weekend.

Owner Joel Posthuma posted signs to remind people to socially distance. There was also tape marking every six feet on the floor of the bar as well as hand sanitizer stations throughout the room.

“It’s scary,” Posthuma said of deciding to open before orders allow. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, but sometimes when you’re backed against the wall sometimes you just got to do what you got to do.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he is investigating the opening but declined to say any more until the state Supreme Court rules in a lawsuit challenging the Safer at Home order.

Posthuma was not oblivious to the seriousness of the health concerns, but he said he was worried about his employees.

“I was actually giving them money so they could go buy milk,” he said. “They didn’t have money to even buy milk because it’s been eight weeks, and they still haven’t gotten unemployment.”

He said government assistance he’s tried for, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, hasn’t worked for him either. Eventually, he had to make the call. He announced over Facebook two weeks ago his intent to open.

Since then, community reaction has been mixed. Business consultant Gary Wild, who lives in Juneau, said it’s the wrong thing to do.

“I agree, I think the governor’s order is unconstitutional,” Wild said. “I don’t think it would hold up in a court of law, but the fact of the matter is it’s not whether it will or it won’t, it’s about doing the right thing.”

Wild worried about the bar furthering spread, especially with how small the area is.

Posthuma said he hopes even those that disagree can understand.

“I hope somebody doesn’t judge me because I don’t judge them based on their feelings of COVID-19,” Posthuma said in his Facebook post announcing the opening. “And I hope they don’t judge me or my employees or my place as what I choose to do.”

Workers said 6th Gear will open again once its supplies are back in stock, which could be as early as Tuesday.

