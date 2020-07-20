Bank of Sun Prairie asking community to turn in loose change due to nationwide coin shortage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bank of Sun Prairie has asked residents to turn their loose change into dollars or deposit coins into their accounts.

The request is a result of a nationwide coin shortage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is one outcome of the pandemic we didn’t necessarily see coming but it makes complete sense,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors. “There are just less people out there physically circulating coins. We are happy to help by gathering as many coins as we can from our community members while the Fed works to mint more!”

The news release said the coin drive is open to community members regardless if they are a Bank of Sun Prairie customer.

Those who would like to help can go to the first drive-thru lane at any of the bank’s Sun Prairie or Cottage Grove locations and drop off their coins in a plastic bag. To turn in a larger amount of coins, residents can make an appointment for curbside service by calling 608-837-4511 or messaging appointments@bankofsunprairie.com.

