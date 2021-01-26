Ballot drop boxes open Tuesday in Madison

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s ballot drop off boxes open on Tuesday for the February spring primary.

The boxes provide a secure way for absentee voters to return their ballots to the Madison clerk’s office. Two sworn election officials retrieve the ballots from their assigned boxes and place the ballots in a ballot bag with a tamper-evident seal. Ballots will be collected daily until Feb. 14. Retrieved ballots are immediately returned to the clerk’s office.

Here is a list of ballot drop off boxes in the city:

Fire Station 1: 316 W Dayton St. Box is located just east of the main driveway.

Fire Station 2: 421 Grand Canyon Dr. Box is located on west side of Grand Teton Pkwy before the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 3: 1217 Williamson St. Box is located in small garden just outside station front door. Walk-up traffic only.

Fire Station 4: 1437 Monroe St. Box is located just east of driveway right across from the badger at Camp Randall. Just beneath the Madison: Solar America City sign.

Fire Station 5: 4418 Cottage Grove Rd. Box is located on Atlas Ave between the bus stop and the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 6: 825 W Badger Rd. Box is located behind station on west side of Perry St just south of Madison College driveway.

Fire Station 8: 3945 Lien Rd. Box is located east of station on east side of Parkside Dr.

Fire Station 9: 201 N Midvale Blvd. Box is located behind station on west side of Meadow Ln.

Fire Station 10: 1517 Troy Dr. Box is located on north side of station near the intersection of Troy Dr and Hanover St.

Fire Station 11: 4011 Morgan Way Box is located behind station on east side of Crossing Pl between station driveway and intersection of Crossing Pl and Nelson Rd.

Fire Station 12: 400 South Point Rd. Box is located just north of station on South Point Rd near intersection of South Point Rd and Briar Haven Dr.

Fire Station 13: 6350 Town Center Dr. Box is located just east of station driveway on north side of Town Center Dr.

Fire Station 14: 3201 Dairy Dr. Box is located just north of station driveway near intersection of Dairy Dr and Prairie Dock Dr.

Elver Park Shelter: 1250 McKenna Blvd. Box is located in island of the circle drive near the park shelter.



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.