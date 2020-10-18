Ballot drop boxes installed throughout Madison

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The City Clerk’s Office, in a partnership with Madison Fire Department and City Engineering, placed 14 ballot drop boxes across Madison late last week to support those voting via absentee ballots.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway will drop off her absentee ballot in one of the newly installed ballot drop boxes on Monday, joined by Alder Baldeh and City Clerk Witzel-Behl.

In-person absentee voting will begin at multiple sites throughout Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Saturday, Oct. 24 is “Vote Early Day”.

