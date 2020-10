Ball security is priority #1 for Wisconsin

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – In 2019, Wisconsin didn’t just lose to Illinois, but they lost the turnover battle too.

The Badgers turned it over 3 times, which led to 17 points for the Illini including a last second field goal. So ball security has been priority number 1 for the UW offense.