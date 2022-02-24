Baldwin visits Stoughton Trailers to tout legislation aimed at supply chain issues

by Site staff

Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Stoughton Trailers in Stoughton, Wis. on Feb. 23, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Sen. Tamy Baldwin visited Stoughton Trailers in Stoughton Wednesday to highlight and discuss her “Made in America” initiatives and legislation aimed at addressing supply chain issues.

While the issues Baldwin highlighted existed before the pandemic, she said COVID-19 brought them to the forefront.

“I believe that especially our critical supply chains need to be housed here at home in America and, whenever possible, in Wisconsin,” she said.

One of those initiatives is the Supply Chain Resiliency Act, which Baldwin said Stoughton Trailers has offered support for. Major components of that legislation were included in the COMPETES Act which passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month.

