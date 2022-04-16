Baldwin, Rhodes-Conway tout federal funding to fund Metro Transit maintenance facility improvements

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin joined Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Friday to highlight the millions of dollars in federal money the city is getting to help fund improvements at Metro Transit’s maintenance site.

The funding from the Federal Transit Administration will help cover the costs of installing new maintenance bays and lifts, upgrading electrical systems as Metro Transit looks to move toward electric buses and building new facilities for drivers, among other updates, the city said.

Last month, the FTA announced Madison will get $6.4 million in funding as part of a federal push to improve bus systems’ reliability and safety.

“By investing in electric buses for our (bus rapid transit) system, we will save the city up to $125,000 in maintenance costs per vehicle during the lifetime of each bus,” Rhodes-Conway said during Friday’s event at the Metro Transit garage on East Washington Avenue. “We’ll also save up to 135 metric tons of greenhouse gases each year.”

RELATED: Fewer routes, more rides: Madison’s bus route redesign has some elderly, disabled concerned

Baldwin called the money an investment not just in infrastructure but also in people.

“This investment supports transit workers and improves their workplace,” she said. “It will help provide better service to Madison residents, including underserved communities of color, and by upgrading electrical infrastructure to support all-electric vehicles, we are paving the way to a cleaner Madison Metro Transit that serves the people of this community with lower energy costs and a better environment.”

In late March, Rhodes-Conway and nine city alders introduced a resolution authorizing a contract to buy between 27 and 46 electric buses as the city looks to implement bus rapid transit.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.