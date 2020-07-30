Baldwin dodges questions on VP pick, Russian interference

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin isn’t saying what her chances are to be picked as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

She’s also not saying whether she shares concerns raised by other Democrats about her Republican colleague, Sen. Ron Johnson, possibly assisting a Russian disinformation campaign through his work leading a Republican probe looking into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The Democrat Baldwin said Wednesday that Milwaukee should be considered for a future Democratic National Convention given that the one starting in less than three weeks is just a shadow of what was originally intended.

Baldwin took questions from a panel of journalists at an online event organized by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com.

