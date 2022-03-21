Bald eagle takes flight after months of rehabilitation

by Kyle Jones

MILTON, Wis. — In December, LaFayette was struck by a vehicle, breaking his ribs. Three months later, the bald eagle is back in the sky.

LaFayette was found in LaFayette County, hence his name. He was initially treated by the Dane County Humane Society before moving to Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton where he spent the remainder of his three months of rehabilitation.

It took some teamwork and some time, but eventually, LaFayette was able to get his wings back.

On Sunday, he was set free and took flight once again.

More information about the non-profit is available on Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.