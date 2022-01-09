Bakhtiari set to return to field for Packers for first time in over a year

by Kyle Jones

Bakhtiari's ankle injury is not considered serious.

DETROIT, Mich. – After over a year on the sidelines, Packers star David Bakhtiari is set to return to the field.

Bakhtiari, who suffered a torn ACL in 2020, is listed as active for Green Bay’s game against Detroit Sunday.

David Bakhtiari is officially ACTIVE for Week 18. #GBvsDET inactives list 📋 https://t.co/eFTORzWyta — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2022

The star left tackle last saw game time in December of 2020. He was activated from the injured reserve in November.

Green Bay will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones, and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. All three are listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Packers are in Detroit on Sunday to take on the Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

