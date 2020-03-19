Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery

Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery is located in the beautiful rolling hills of Green County just outside of New Glarus. You can do a wine tasting, order wine by the glass or bottle and enjoy a charcuterie board or a fresh wood-fired pizza (coming in May). Live music and events are scheduled every week, so be sure to check out Bailey’s Run Vineyard’s Facebook page or website. We are “Where Wine Goes to Have Fun” and we take our motto very seriously. You will have a wonderful time and leave with a great big smile on your face, already planning your next visit.

N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, 496-1966, baileysrunvineyard.com

