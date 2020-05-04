Badgers women’s hockey player has talents both on and off of the ice

MADISON, Wis. — When Britta Curl isn’t lighting the lamp for the Badgers women’s hockey team, she’s composing notes on the piano.

The sophomore forward from North Dakota is a singer, pianist and songwriter with music online on YouTube and Instagram.

Curl comes from a musical family – her grandma was a musician, and she has fond memories of singing with her three siblings.

“I just have memories of the whole family getting rounded up around the piano and singing songs and cousins coming over and my mom making us sing at church,” she explained.

But you won’t find any lyrics about dropping the puck in her songs. Curl gets her inspiration from her family.

“My parents do a really good job of making sure that we’re together a lot,” she said.

In fact, her latest song is called “Here I Am,” and showcases memories of growing up in North Dakota.

You can find Britta’s YouTube page here – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdCvrIrq-1p_JsVbkLl4Yxw/featured

