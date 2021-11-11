Badgers win in Marisa Moseley’s debut

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — It was a debut to remember for Marisa Moseley and her freshman guard Krystyna Ellew.

In her first career game as at Wisconsin, Ellew not only started, but scored a game-high 29 points to lead UW past St. Thomas 67-51.

Sydney Hilliard added in 17 points to help the Badgers start the Moseley era off with a win.

