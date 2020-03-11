Badgers will play Friday’s Big Ten Tournament game in front of no fans

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Starting Thursday, the Big Ten Tournament will be played without the presence of fans, the conference announced today.

On Wednesday, the NCAA implemented a no-fan policy for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The Big Ten was scheduled to play as normal when the announcement was made.

The Big Ten has released a statement regarding fan attendance at the #B1GTourney.@BTNMikeHall has more: pic.twitter.com/1B7uGsvOMi — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2020

In addition to the Big Ten Tournament, the Big Ten says all winter and spring sports will be played outside of the attendance of fans. There is no timetable for how long these changes could last.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments