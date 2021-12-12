Badgers Volleyball takes down Gophers, advances to Final Four

Badger Volleyball Badger Volleyball

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 4 Badgers are headed to the Final Four after beating No. 12 Minnesota Saturday, 3-0, at the UW Fieldhouse.

Paul Bunyan’s Axe may not have been on the line, but the stakes were higher than ever as the road to the Final Four ran through Madison.

It was the All-American Dana Rettke who took control for the Badgers, recording 13 kills.

The win means that the Badgers are headed to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Lousiville for a spot in the National Championship game.

It’s the third year in a row Kelly Sheffield’s Badgers are heading to the Final Four. Wisconsin finished last season 18-1 with a loss in the national semifinals, but finished as runners-up in 2019.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.