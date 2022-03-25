‘Trying to do something epic again:’ Badgers volleyball gets to work on journey to second straight title

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — After winning the program’s first national championship, Wisconsin volleyball’s celebration tour made stops at a Packers game to roll out the barrel, and a Bucks game where they took the court to show off the trophy.

But that tour is officially over.

Spring practice is underway and the Badgers have already moved on, because now it’s time to start the journey to turn one championship into two.

“The celebration is long past,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “If you’re still celebrating months later, you’re probably in a mindset where you are just surprised about things. We’re past the celebration, we’re back in the gym trying to do something epic again.”

The players who had a taste of one title feel the same way.

“I come into the gym and I’m just hungry — like I want it again,” junior Devyn Robinson said. “That was such a great feeling, probably the most happy I’ve ever been. I’m like, I want it again, I want it for everybody.”

