Badgers Volleyball claims No. 4 national seed in NCAA Tournament

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Road to the Final Four will go through Madison.

*ahem* The Road to Columbus goes through Madison. 4-seed babbbbyyyyy pic.twitter.com/cX3TBnOa9n — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 29, 2021

Wisconsin learned its fate in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Sunday night, as the Badgers earned the No. 4 national seed, equivalent to a No. 1 seed in the Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Badgers will open up in the round of 64 this week against Colgate.

Wisconsin finished the regular season 25-3 and clinched its third Big Ten title in a row Friday night with a win over Nebraska.

