Badgers Volleyball claims No. 4 national seed in NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. — The Road to the Final Four will go through Madison.
Wisconsin learned its fate in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Sunday night, as the Badgers earned the No. 4 national seed, equivalent to a No. 1 seed in the Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Badgers will open up in the round of 64 this week against Colgate.
Wisconsin finished the regular season 25-3 and clinched its third Big Ten title in a row Friday night with a win over Nebraska.
