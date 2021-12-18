Badgers’ Vogt continues fundraising for hometown, donor gives $100K

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Badger basketball star Chris Vogt continues to raise funds in support of his hometown.

Vogt hails from Mayfield, Kentucky, a community hit particularly hard by a tornado earlier this month. He set up a GoFundMe page to support the Red Cross, which has since raised upwards of $166,000

Vogt’s advocacy didn’t stop there. On Saturday, he presented a $100,000 check to the Mayfield/Graves County Tornado Relief Fund on behalf of an anonymous donor.

It is my honor to donate this check to the Mayfield/Graves County Tornado Relief Fund on the behalf of an anonymous donor. Everyone’s generosity through this crisis continues to amaze me. #mayfieldstrong pic.twitter.com/BUiexySBul — Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 18, 2021

Vogt’s GoFundMe goal now sits at $250,000. He has raised it multiple times since it was started.

