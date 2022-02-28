Badgers to “White Out” Kohl Center for Tuesday’s game

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re heading to the Kohl Center on Tuesday, make sure to wear white.

The Badgers want to “White Out” the arena as they take on Purdue.

The stakes couldn’t be any higher: A win would guarantee the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. If that happens, Wisconsin would clinch the title outright with a win over Nebraska or an Illinois loss.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

